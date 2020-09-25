Advertisement

One person dead after three-vehicle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law initiative
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law initiative(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and suffered incapacitating injuries in a Thursday night crash between a pickup truck and two motorcycles in Huron.

The three vehicles were traveling east on State Route 2 around 8:20 p.m. when the right rear tire on the pickup truck blew out. It traveled off the road to the right, struck a guardrail, then spun back into the road, partially blocking both lanes of traffic.

The first motorcycle, driven by John Corbin, of Huron, struck the right rear of the truck. Corbin, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second motorcycle, driven by Susan Corbin, of Huron, also struck the right rear of the truck. Corbin, who was also not wearing a helmet, was ejected from her motorcycle. She suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Christopher Cannon, of Cleveland, was driving the pickup truck. He was wearing a seat belt and didn’t not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

