Positive COVID-19 case postpones Central Catholic-Whitmer football game

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A positive COVID-19 test from a student at Central Catholic High School has canceled Friday’s varsity football game against Whitmer.

Saturday morning’s junior varsity and freshmen games are also canceled.

According to a letter sent to the Central Catholic community, the school administration says the individual has mild symptoms and is isolating at home. They believe the individual was exposed to the virus at their home as well. All students and staff who were in close contact with the individual have been asked to quarantine as well.

All Central Catholic classrooms are able to remain open at this time. It’s the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case for Central Catholic since school opened on August 24.

In a message sent to Whitmer families, the school said it will reimburse all tickets to the game. However, the homecoming king and queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. tonight at Whitmer Stadium. Anyone with a ticket is welcome to attend.

