Rock the Block to revitalize Junction and Birmingham neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers are working this weekend to spruce up two Toledo neighborhoods.

Volunteers will be flocking to the Junction neighborhood Friday morning to revitalize a community garden. Habitat for Humanity plans to build raised flower beds and a fence for the What Blooms on Blum community garden. They’ll also clear overgrown brush and old tires and throw down some fresh paint in surrounding area.

On Saturday, the group will head to Calvin United Church in Birmingham for more cleanup. They’ll also build benches for the Birmingham Library.

This effort is in conjunction with the Junction Coalition and various Birmingham community groups.

“Toledo is as great as its neighborhoods, right? And we need to continue to strengthen and support them. ... Where people live is where they want to celebrate, and we just want to help to make them stronger,” says Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity executive director Michael McIntyre.

Rock the Block has fewer volunteers than usual this year, with COVID likely to blame. There are plans to keep people safe. Part of that involves having people sign up in advance and go through a screening process. Volunteers are still needed from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. You can sign up here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.