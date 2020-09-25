Advertisement

Rock the Block to revitalize Junction and Birmingham neighborhoods

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers are working this weekend to spruce up two Toledo neighborhoods.

Volunteers will be flocking to the Junction neighborhood Friday morning to revitalize a community garden. Habitat for Humanity plans to build raised flower beds and a fence for the What Blooms on Blum community garden. They’ll also clear overgrown brush and old tires and throw down some fresh paint in surrounding area.

On Saturday, the group will head to Calvin United Church in Birmingham for more cleanup. They’ll also build benches for the Birmingham Library.

This effort is in conjunction with the Junction Coalition and various Birmingham community groups.

“Toledo is as great as its neighborhoods, right? And we need to continue to strengthen and support them. ... Where people live is where they want to celebrate, and we just want to help to make them stronger,” says Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity executive director Michael McIntyre.

Rock the Block has fewer volunteers than usual this year, with COVID likely to blame. There are plans to keep people safe. Part of that involves having people sign up in advance and go through a screening process. Volunteers are still needed from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. You can sign up here.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person dead after three-vehicle crash

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles Thursday night.

News

Rock the Block needs volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

COVIDbot: Robots being developed to filter air, contact trace in effort to fight coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
Technology firm Inxite 360 showed off what they think could be the future of disease prevention at the University of Toledo clinic Thursday.

News

COVID robot

Updated: 10 hours ago
Technology firm Inxite 360 showed off what they think could be the future of disease prevention at the University of Toledo clinic Thursday.

Latest News

News

Police identify victim in Thursday night shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
Toledo Fire Dispatch confirms at least one shooting victim at Byrneport Apartments located at Byrneport Drive, off of Airport Highway.

News

Mask dispute leads to Toledo man’s arrest, accused of threatening Target employees

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo man is accused of threatening Target employees.

News

Uncertainty for Davis-Besse nuclear power plant as Ohio AG files suit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Uncertainty for Davis Besse nuclear power plant as Attorney General files suit

Agriculture

Apple farmers worried as unusual weather leads to crop shortage

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Apple trees are sparse this year, due to unusual weather temperatures. Without the normal crop size, Holland’s MacQueen Orchard is adapting this fall.

News

Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer.Operation Surprise Attack is asking teachers, kids and churches to help write letters to make sure sick kids know they are not fighting alone.

News

Air filtration systems in high demand as pandemic stretches into winter

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
With outdoor activities becoming less practical in colder weather, home and business owners are turning to an indoor solution.