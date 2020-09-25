TPS is looking to hire substitutes.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -TPS is looking for qualified and reliable substitutes. The district is looking to hire substitute teachers, bus drivers, bus aides, clericals, paraprofessionals, and food service workers. James Hopkins is the Assistant Director of Talent Acquisition and Management for the Human Resources Department. He says finding help in a pandemic has its challenges. He says, “I think it is a little tougher this year because you do have some individuals that really don’t want to be in the school setting, they don’t want to be around people but we are always looking to hire qualified substitutes.”

TPS needs 30 subs to help clean buildings on a regular basis. The district is looking to staff them from 3-11pm. You will need a high school diploma or a GED. if you are interested in a substitute teacher position you will need a bachelors degree. You can complete an application at www.tps.org If your application moves forward you could start the new job within 2 weeks.

