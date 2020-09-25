Advertisement

Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

They’ll isolate the next 10 days while working remotely
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in June that Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in June that Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that he and his wife have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor’s office said in a statement that Northam is showing no symptoms while those of Pam Northam are mild.

Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely.

Northam, a Democrat, is the country’s only governor who is also a doctor. Some Republican lawmakers criticized his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, calling them too stringent.

Northam said in a statement that the positive test result shows that the virus is “very real and very contagious.”

“We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this seriously,” Northam said.

The governor and first lady were notified Wednesday that a member of the Executive Mansion staff also had tested positive for the virus.

Three other governors also have tested positive for COVID-19, though one of those turned out to be a false positive.

Earlier this week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, announced he’d tested positive.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in July became the first governor to announce he’d tested positive. He recovered and returned to work less than two weeks later.

In August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that a rapid test was positive. But a short time later, DeWine said a more sensitive test was negative.

Northam’s announcement that he tested positive for the virus comes on the same day as a planned rally by President Donald Trump in Newport News, an event the governor’s staff has asked to be canceled, re-scheduled or scaled-down because of concerns about the virus. The event is expected to draw 4,000 people, which would violate Northam’s executive order generally banning gatherings of more than 250 people. The Trump campaign has routinely flouted public health guidelines intended to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Positive COVID-19 case postpones Central Catholic-Whitmer football game

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A Central Catholic student tested positive for the virus.

Your Vote

LIVE: Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings fights extradition

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested at his home in Antioch, Illinois, a day after prosecutors say he shot and killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha on Aug. 25.

News

Officers remove items from the home of Sir Maejor Page

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The FBI conducted a raid of a home belonging to Sir Maejor Page.

Latest News

Authorities raid home of Sir Maejor Page

Updated: 41 minutes ago

National

Judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September.

National

Terror probe opened after 2 stabbed in Paris; 2 arrests

Updated: 1 hour ago
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

National

‘You are good people:’ Navalny thanks Russian pilots, medics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged from the hospital earlier this week.

Crime

Sir Maejor Page arrested, home raided by law enforcement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The FBI, Toledo Police, and other agencies were at the home around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

National

Paris police respond to stabbing attack

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Police respond to a Paris stabbing attack near the former Charlie Hedbo offices on Friday.