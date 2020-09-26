Advertisement

3 Toledo bars cited for violating state health orders

The Polish Ostrich, Vida Cantina and Four Horsemen were all cited
(WJRT)
By Christina Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three bars in Toledo have been cited for allegedly violating Ohio’s state health orders.

According to the Ohio Investigative Unit, the Polish Ostrich, Vida Cantina and Four Horsemen were all in violation of not following the current rules linked to liquor sales and COVID-19 guidelines.

Agents say at the Polish Ostrich social distancing was not being followed and there were large groups standing inside of the bar making it difficult to walk through the space without touching someone.

At Vida Cantina, agents observed large groups of people on the patio and crowding around the outdoor bar. Agents say there were no social distancing measures in place and staff members were observed serving alcohol after last call.

Agents also stopped by the Four Horsemen after midnight and observed 3 patrons inside the bar with open containers of alcohol. All three businesses were cited. The cases will now go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

