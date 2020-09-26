Advertisement

Coach USA returns money to Toledo duo

William Liddell and Charlie Collins raised $6,661 to send students on a bus trip to Washington D.C.
By Steve Slivka
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - William Liddell finally saw the check in his mailbox Thursday that he has been looking for over the last two weeks.

“When I called (Coach USA), I couldn’t get no answer, no nothing until I called Channel 13,” Liddell said. “Channel 13 got my money. Before that I couldn’t get no answer, no money. All I could get was a buzz.”

Lakefront Lines was a subsidiary of Coach USA and Lakefront ceased operations in July. Coach USA returned the $6,661 Liddell and his friend Charlie Collins Sr. raised primarily with a food truck event to cover a bus trip for Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Boys. The intended destination: the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.

“They had some of everything down there,” Liddell said about his trip to the museum. “I come out of Mississippi and I came from a town of Mound Bayou, Mississippi. They had (Martin Luther) King (Jr.) there, Emmitt Till and some of everybody. Everybody my color need to go down and see that museum.”

Collins says getting the money back isn’t the only bright spot.

“It was a learning experience because we have good intention and I’m quite sure Lakefront (Lines) did too," Collins said. "Nobody saw this COVID-19 coming. The bad part about it (was) no correspondence. After we reached out to them - email, telephone including corporate numbers - there was no response from them.

Now, it is back to looking forward to future charity work for Collins with his food truck and his friend William Liddell.

“Since I got my money back this gives me a spark,” Liddell said. “Then we gonna send Ella P. Stewart school down there and after that we’ll send a school every year.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo wellness center offers counseling and therapy to children and adults

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of American children live with mental health issues. Things like depression, ADHD and anxiety.

News

Great American Race passes through Northwest Ohio

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Coast-to-coast event stretches from Boston to Santa Monica.

News

TPS is looking to hire substitutes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
TPS is looking to hire substitutes.The district is looking to hire substitute teachers, bus drivers, bus aides, clericals, paraprofessionals, and food service workers

News

Sir Maejor Page released pending trial on federal charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
Page was arrested during a raid by FBI agents at his home in Toledo. The charges stem from fundraising activity Page was allegedly involved in as part of a non-profit organization he set up and ran over the last four years,

Latest News

News

A Peace of Mind Wellness Center

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

- Scrubbing The Air

Updated: 4 hours ago
Air Scrubbing System Filters Indoor Air From Flu Viruses And Bacteria

News

MAC football returns to the field in November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
After postponing their season until the spring amid coronavirus concern in August, the Mid-American Conference announced on Friday that its 2020 football season will begin on Wednesday, November 4.

News

Home owner frustrated by home repairs delayed for 50 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Debbie Andras hired Thompson Construction and Concrete LLC to complete some home renovation projects on August 4th. Fifty days later the work inside and outside her house is incomplete but the company says there are reasons why.

News

Cleveland Browns’ stadium cited for breaking coronavirus alcohol sales rule

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
FirstEnergy Stadium received an administrative citation for after hours sale on September 17, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) announced Friday.

Crime

Man wanted after allegedly stabbing woman

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police have issued a warrant for Brian Kennedy.