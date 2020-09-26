Driver crashes truck into pole, causes power outage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue tell 13abc crews the driver of the truck fled the scene of the accident, so it’s unclear what caused the crash. The bridge crossing Swan Creek on South Hawley St. is now closed until the pole can be removed and the wires back up and running.

Crews were first called out to the area for reports of wires down just after 1 a.m. on September 26th, 2020. Once on scene, they found a pickup truck that appeared to have crashed into a pole. That pole was leaning on multiple wires, causing a power outage in the northwestern Ohio and southern Michigan area.

Toledo Edison’s outage webpage originally showed over eight thousand homes without power. As of 2:12 a.m. that number is down to just five.

Toledo Edison is on scene to ensure power is restored in the area. We’re told the wires attached to the downed pole will be turned off for safety reasons as crews work to remove the pole. According to Edison’s website, power is expected to be restored around 5 a.m.

