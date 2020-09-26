Advertisement

Driver crashes truck into pole, causes power outage

The S. Hawley Street bridge crossing Swan Creek is closed until further notice.
(WTVG)
By Katarina Bodziak
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue tell 13abc crews the driver of the truck fled the scene of the accident, so it’s unclear what caused the crash. The bridge crossing Swan Creek on South Hawley St. is now closed until the pole can be removed and the wires back up and running.

Crews were first called out to the area for reports of wires down just after 1 a.m. on September 26th, 2020. Once on scene, they found a pickup truck that appeared to have crashed into a pole. That pole was leaning on multiple wires, causing a power outage in the northwestern Ohio and southern Michigan area.

Toledo Edison’s outage webpage originally showed over eight thousand homes without power. As of 2:12 a.m. that number is down to just five.

Toledo Edison is on scene to ensure power is restored in the area. We’re told the wires attached to the downed pole will be turned off for safety reasons as crews work to remove the pole. According to Edison’s website, power is expected to be restored around 5 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

One person shot at the Westland Gardens Apartments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
A Toledo Police detective tells 13abc the victim’s age and condition are unknown.

News

Football Friday - Week 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a battle of unbeatens, Perrysburg soundly defeated Bowling 49-14, and Anthony Wayne scored a whopping 73 points against Maumee. Check out those highlights and more on Week 5 of Football Friday.

News

Football Friday Sept. 25 Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Football Friday highlights from Sept. 25

News

Football Friday Sept. 25 Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Football Friday highlights from Sept. 25

Latest News

News

Toledo wellness center offers counseling and therapy to children and adults

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of American children live with mental health issues. Things like depression, ADHD and anxiety.

News

Great American Race passes through Northwest Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Coast-to-coast event stretches from Boston to Santa Monica.

News

Coach USA returns money to Toledo duo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
William Liddell and Charlie Collins raised $6,661 to send students from Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Boys on a bus trip to Washington D.C.

News

TPS is looking to hire substitutes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
TPS is looking to hire substitutes.The district is looking to hire substitute teachers, bus drivers, bus aides, clericals, paraprofessionals, and food service workers

News

Sir Maejor Page released pending trial on federal charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
Page was arrested during a raid by FBI agents at his home in Toledo. The charges stem from fundraising activity Page was allegedly involved in as part of a non-profit organization he set up and ran over the last four years,

News

A Peace of Mind Wellness Center

Updated: 7 hours ago