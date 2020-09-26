Motorcycle crash injures one in Seneca County

PLEASANT TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post if investigating a two vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Troopers responded to the accident Friday at approximately 8:15 PM on County Road 38 in Pleasant Township, Seneca County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Scott Carter, 54, of Republic, Ohio, was driving a 1995 Harley Davidson westbound on County Road 38 when he was struck by a vehicle turning into a private driveway. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Carter was transported by Mercy Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. Carter was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drug usage is not considered a factor at this time.

Green Springs Fire Department, North Central EMS, Mercy Life Flight and D &D Total repair assisted on scene.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.