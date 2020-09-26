Advertisement

Motorcycle crash injures one in Seneca County

The crash occurred on County Road 38, Pleasant Township, Seneca County.
The crash occurred on County Road 38, Pleasant Township, Seneca County.(WCAX)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020
PLEASANT TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post if investigating a two vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Troopers responded to the accident Friday at approximately 8:15 PM on County Road 38 in Pleasant Township, Seneca County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Scott Carter, 54, of Republic, Ohio, was driving a 1995 Harley Davidson westbound on County Road 38 when he was struck by a vehicle turning into a private driveway. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Carter was transported by Mercy Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. Carter was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and/or drug usage is not considered a factor at this time.

Green Springs Fire Department, North Central EMS, Mercy Life Flight and D &D Total repair assisted on scene.

