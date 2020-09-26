One person shot at the Westland Gardens Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say they were sent out to the Westland Garden Apartments for reports of a person shot. Once on scene, police found one male victim whose age is currently unknown, although a detective tells 13abc he could be either a young adult or older juvenile.

Detectives believe he was shot in an apartment on Fielding Avenue, one of two roads at the apartment complex. The investigation is in the early stages, and although detectives do not believe the shooting was random or intentional, they will not say if it was an accident.

