Advertisement

One person shot at the Westland Gardens Apartments

A Toledo Police detective tells 13abc the victim’s age and condition are unknown
One person shot at the Westland Gardens Apartments
One person shot at the Westland Gardens Apartments(WTVG)
By Katarina Bodziak
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say they were sent out to the Westland Garden Apartments for reports of a person shot. Once on scene, police found one male victim whose age is currently unknown, although a detective tells 13abc he could be either a young adult or older juvenile.

Detectives believe he was shot in an apartment on Fielding Avenue, one of two roads at the apartment complex. The investigation is in the early stages, and although detectives do not believe the shooting was random or intentional, they will not say if it was an accident.

Stick with 13abc as we bring you the latest information online and on the air.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Driver crashes truck into pole, causes power outage

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Katarina Bodziak
The S. Hawley Street bridge crossing Swan Creek is closed until further notice.

News

Football Friday - Week 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a battle of unbeatens, Perrysburg soundly defeated Bowling 49-14, and Anthony Wayne scored a whopping 73 points against Maumee. Check out those highlights and more on Week 5 of Football Friday.

News

Football Friday Sept. 25 Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Football Friday highlights from Sept. 25

News

Football Friday Sept. 25 Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Football Friday highlights from Sept. 25

Latest News

News

Toledo wellness center offers counseling and therapy to children and adults

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of American children live with mental health issues. Things like depression, ADHD and anxiety.

News

Great American Race passes through Northwest Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Coast-to-coast event stretches from Boston to Santa Monica.

News

Coach USA returns money to Toledo duo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
William Liddell and Charlie Collins raised $6,661 to send students from Martin Luther King Jr. Academy for Boys on a bus trip to Washington D.C.

News

TPS is looking to hire substitutes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
TPS is looking to hire substitutes.The district is looking to hire substitute teachers, bus drivers, bus aides, clericals, paraprofessionals, and food service workers

News

Sir Maejor Page released pending trial on federal charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
Page was arrested during a raid by FBI agents at his home in Toledo. The charges stem from fundraising activity Page was allegedly involved in as part of a non-profit organization he set up and ran over the last four years,

News

A Peace of Mind Wellness Center

Updated: 7 hours ago