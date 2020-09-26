Advertisement

Toledo wellness center offers counseling and therapy to children and adults

A Peace of Mind Wellness Center has also partnered with Family House to help those in the emergency shelter
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of American children live with mental health issues. Things like depression, ADHD and anxiety. The pandemic has certainly added another layer of stress to a lot of lives.

There’s a new business in Toledo focused on helping kids and adults with their mental health. It’s called A Peace of Mind Wellness Center. The center offers counseling and treatment programs for kids in grades K-12.

Jen Fackelman is the Chief Clinical Officer. She is a social worker by trade, and spent a decade as an independent counselor before helping start the center.

“We have trained counselors who can work on social and emotional learning, trauma, depression. Anything they are dealing with, we can help with,” said Fackelman.

Social distancing and safety protocols are in place. So right now, there’s space for about 72 kids at a time. The help and healing provided by the staff is extending beyond the center itself.

A partnership has been developed with Family House, an emergency shelter in Toledo for families in need. Dr. Tonia Pace is the Executive Director of Family House.

“Approximately 25% of individuals who come in are not connected to mental health services, although they may need to. We have quite a few children at the shelter, and studies have shown being in a shelter is a trauma. Being solution-focused is key. Not just in the short term, but in the long term,” said Dr. Pace.

On Thursday, Governor DeWine asked the Ohio General Assembly to provide additional funds for K-12 mental health services. He hopes to make an announcement on that early next week.

Log on to apeaceofmindwellness.com to learn more.

