Whitehouse officer struck by mirror during traffic stop

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing several criminal charges after state troopers say a mirror on the pickup truck he was driving struck a police officer.

The incident happened at 8:47 PM Friday, 25, 2020 on Waterville St. near Indianapolis St. in the Village of Whitehouse.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Officer Christopher Pearcy was standing outside of his cruiser while conducting a traffic stop when he was struck by the mirror on a passing Chevy Tahoe. Officer Pearcy then got into his squad car and pulled over the driver of the pickup truck.

Police took the driver, identified as Joseph Zieroff Jr. of Monclova, into custody. Zieroff was booked into the Lucas County Jail on charges of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Move Over for a Stopped Public Safety Vehicle, and Failure to Stop After an Accident. Troopers say Zieroff was not hurt in the crash.

Officer Pearcy was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee where he was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.