9/26: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

This next week will have something for everyone, starting with continued highs in the low 80s Sunday. Rain will arrive late and persist through much of Monday along a cold front. That front will cool us down to the 70s Monday, 60s Tuesday and even ushering in more fall-like highs in the 50s by Thursday -- break out the sweaters after the rain jackets!

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.