9/26: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Rain Monday; big cooldown to follow
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This next week will have something for everyone, starting with continued highs in the low 80s Sunday. Rain will arrive late and persist through much of Monday along a cold front. That front will cool us down to the 70s Monday, 60s Tuesday and even ushering in more fall-like highs in the 50s by Thursday -- break out the sweaters after the rain jackets!

A rainy start to the week, and much cooler by the end of it! Dan Smith has the details.

TODAY: Warm and humid. High 84. TONIGHT: Breezy with increasing clouds. Warm. Low 64. SUNDAY: Warm again, with more clouds. High 84.

