9/26: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Rain Monday; big cooldown to follow
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This next week will have something for everyone, starting with continued highs in the low 80s Sunday. Rain will arrive late and persist through much of Monday along a cold front. That front will cool us down to the 70s Monday, 60s Tuesday and even ushering in more fall-like highs in the 50s by Thursday -- break out the sweaters after the rain jackets!
