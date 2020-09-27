9/27: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
Rainy Monday, cooldown continues through the week
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
That summer feeling all through the weekend will come to an abrupt end Monday, with up to 1/2″ rain likely and falling temperatures throughout the day as a cold front moves through. Lingering light rain is possible for a few days after, but highs will keep slowly dipping -- first the 60s by Tuesday, then the 50s heading into next weekend!
