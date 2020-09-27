Advertisement

Multiple people shot overnight in Sandusky

Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Sandusky, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were injured after a shooting in the City of Sandusky early Sunday morning.

According to the Sandusky Police Department, the shooting happened about 12:30 AM at the intersection of Hancock Street and Neil Street.

When officers arrived, subjects were fleeing the area in multiple directions. Officers located one man, Bernasto Hardin, 29, inside a vehicle that had been shot. Police say Hardin was also wounded. He was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center and later taken by air-ambulance to Cleveland Metro where he is listed in critical condition.

Police identified the three other victims as, Brittany Robinson, 30, George Brown Jr., 22, and Chanse Wibley, 24, who all suffered non life threatening injuries.

Multiple shell casings were found in the area from different calibers. Authorities are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

At last check, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at: 419-627-5863.

