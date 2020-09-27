Advertisement

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND (AP) — Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and making several arrests, just hours after demonstrations earlier in the day ended without many reports of violence.

Hundreds of people were gathered downtown in Oregon’s largest city when the unlawful assembly was announced just before midnight by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Images showed protesters crowded in and around a park near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse — the same courthouse that had been the scene of nightly unrest over the summer. A protester was seen burning an American flag.

Earlier, protesters had shot fireworks at police. Video posted by KOIN-TV showed officers warn that protesters who hurl projectiles will be subject to arrest.

Several arrests were made, according to reporters at the scene, but a specific number was not immediately available.

The unrest came just hours after a right-wing rally and counterprotesters largely dispersed without serious violence. Although, police were investigating an assault after one person who was documenting the event was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face.

Separately, police said a criminal citation was issued after officials confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields from a pick-up truck that was initially stopped for having obscured license plates as it left the rally.

Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton and Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese praised the minimal violence in a joint statement late Saturday.

“Our Unified Command worked well to prevent violence before it started,” Hampton said in the statement. “Law enforcement officers performed a number of traffic stops and took weapons off the streets.”

“On Saturday, Oregonians denounced hate, racism and violence,” Reese stated, adding that, “the Unified Command was able to help keep the peace.”

Several hundred people, dozens of them wearing militarized body armor, gathered to support President Donald Trump and his “law and order” reelection campaign Saturday afternoon. The attendance was far fewer than the 10,000 organizers had expected after tensions boiled over nationwide following the decision not to charge officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for killing Breonna Taylor.

Organized by the Proud Boys, a group that has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the rally was described as a free speech event to support Trump and police and condemn anti-fascists and “violent gangs of rioting felons” in the streets.

Local and state elected officials condemned the event and rushed to shore up law enforcement ranks as left-wing groups organized several rallies to oppose the Proud Boys' message. About 1,000 counter-protesters gathered at another park.

The events began at noon and were largely dispersed by 3 p.m.

The rally came as Portland has seen nearly nightly protests since the police killing of George Floyd in late May.

___

Associated Press photographer John Locher contributed to this report. Ho reported from Seattle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People in the crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

National

Black Lives Matter group holds counter-protest near right-wing rally in Portland

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Protesters say they are relying on strength in numbers to show that hate is not welcome in the Oregon city.

National

Right-wing Proud Boys group rallies in Portland, Oregon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The group is classified by city and state leaders as empowering racism, intolerance and hate.

National

Man charged after 3-year-old girl dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCBS Staff
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.

Latest News

National

Family wants answers after 3-year-old dies at sleepover in NYC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and if foul play was involved.

National

Texas boy, 6, dies from brain-eating amoeba

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The investigation into his death included water sample tests conducted by health officials, which led to the detection of the brain-eating amoeba.

Your Vote

Lawmakers call for shutdown of Georgia detention site due to alleged unnecessary surgeries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many of the allegations were first revealed in a complaint filed by a nurse at the detention center, who alleged that many detained women were given hysterectomies or other procedures that they did not understand or agree to.

National

Woman tried to abduct child after claiming to be CPS worker, W. Va. mother says

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCHS Staff
The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect, but she was wearing a surgical mask, which is making it harder to identify her.

National

W. Va. mother shaken after daughter nearly kidnapped by woman claiming to be with CPS

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect, but she was wearing a surgical mask, which is making it harder to identify her.

National

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas city’s water supply after boy dies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The contamination of U.S. treated public water systems by the microbe, which is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil, is rare but not unheard of.