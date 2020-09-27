Advertisement

Liberty Center hosts drive-by parade for child with cancer

A community intends to lift Caydyn Eagleton’s spirits after a 2-year battle with a rare form of cancer.
Courage for Caydyn
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - 13-year-old Caydyn Eagleton of Liberty Center has been battling brain cancer for two years.

On September 22nd, Caydyn’s family received new MRI results that showed his tumor had not only grown, but multiplied.

Without any more medical treatments capable of being performed, the family is hoping to raise awareness about rare forms of cancer so that more research can be done.

As a result, the community that has followed Caydyn’s journey is hoping to lift his family’s spirits through a socially distant drive-by parade in front of their home.

The Facebook Page “Courage for Caydyn” posted the event earlier this week, for people to meet at Liberty Center Schools at 100 Tiger Trail in Libery Center, Ohio before passing by Caydyn’s home.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Caydyn’s medical expenses. You can click here to donate.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

