MAC footballs return & effect on local economy

Mac football is back after competition was put on hold due to COVID-19, but now when November games begin local businesses are hoping fans will bring in big money.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN & TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -With MAC-action back for this fall, local bars and restaurants hope to see football fans coming in to watch the games.

“Easily 90 to 95 percent of our business is college kids, and having them back is awesome. Now that college football is coming back to the MAC, I anticipate even more business,” said Ziggy’s Owner Joe Castlenick.

Ziggy Zoombas Bar and Grille in Bowling Green is welcoming back Falcon football with open arms. With the Mid-American conference back In November, each team will play 6 games with no fans allowed, Ziggy’s hopes to be a hot spot for college football in the era of COVID 19.

“We have plenty of tv’s, plenty of seating, socially distanced, we ask that you wear a mask when moving around the bar," said Joe Castlenick.

In Toledo, recently opened: Campus Polleyes was hoping its prime location right next to UT’s campus would have placed themselves right in the path of rocket football fans.

“You know game day this would be the spot, of course, we have a beautiful patio outside. You know we were wanting to sell buckets of beer and do things like that, and new thought the students would love that," said Co-owner of Campus Pollyeyes Daniel Shahan.

Now Campus Pollyeyes will improvise their plan by having heaters on the patio and hoping students will brave the weather to watch.

Down the street, the owner of Stubborn Brothers Pizza Bar says they are more than ready for football fans.

“We have 15, 16 tv’s that can play different games on Saturday from BIG 10 to the SEC, to the MAC to even local high school sports," said Andrew Mancy, Owner of Stubborn Brother.

Stubborn Brother says carry out orders have helped them out immensely through the pandemic, but they are hoping for fans to boost business when the games begin.

“The University of Toledo really really really supports us before and after basketball and football games. And you know even though there are only 6 games this season I think it’s going to benefit our business a ton," said Andrew Mancy.

A six-game Conference only schedule will begin on Wednesday, November 4, and the season will conclude on December 18 or 19 with the MAC Football Championship game. A full schedule will be released at a later date.

