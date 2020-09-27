Soul City Boxing aims to keep youth off streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The recent wave of violence involving young people in Toledo has community leaders searching for solutions. Soul City Boxing and Wrestling Gym, a local non-profit organization, aims to channel energy and emotions into a physical outlet, keeping kids active and off the streets.

“My brother got on the youth Olympic team. My sister got on the Olympic team. So, we use those people as an example to show the kids that you don’t have to die in the streets to become famous,” explains Roshawn Jones, who started Soul City Boxing on Junction and Belmont 12 years ago.

“I don’t really make a lot of money doing this. I feel like it’s my call to help people give back to the community and keep them from dying. You know, we had a lot of people who stopped coming to the gym and ended up dying. There’s been about 5 or 6 young kids since we’ve been open. And we’re just trying to show other kids that if you stay in a positive organization, you won’t end up getting killed out there.”

None of the kids pay tuition. Soul city runs on donations of money, clothing, time, and talent. If you’d like to learn more, click here visit Soul City Boxing and Wrestling Gym on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.