Soul City Boxing aims to keep youth off streets

Non-Profit Organization combats violence with mental focus and strength
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The recent wave of violence involving young people in Toledo has community leaders searching for solutions. Soul City Boxing and Wrestling Gym, a local non-profit organization, aims to channel energy and emotions into a physical outlet, keeping kids active and off the streets.

“My brother got on the youth Olympic team. My sister got on the Olympic team. So, we use those people as an example to show the kids that you don’t have to die in the streets to become famous,” explains Roshawn Jones, who started Soul City Boxing on Junction and Belmont 12 years ago.

None of the kids pay tuition. Soul city runs on donations of money, clothing, time, and talent. If you’d like to learn more, click here visit Soul City Boxing and Wrestling Gym on Facebook.

