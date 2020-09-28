Advertisement

Amazon opens hiring for Rossford fulfillment center

Amazon is seeking to bring aboard 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles in the next few months.(Source: Amazon)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,000 new full-time positions are being hired for the Amazon fulfillment center in Rossford.

Interested candidates should visit amazon.com/apply to learn more and apply.

The positions start at $`15 per hour, with full-time employees earning health, vision, and dental benefits from day one, a 401(k), and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Interested candidates can also sign up for text alerts by texting TOLNOW to 77088. Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

To learn more about working at Amazon, visit aboutamazon.com/working-at-amazon.

