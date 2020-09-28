BGSU randomly testing 300 students per week for coronavirus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The state of Ohio is looking at different ways to identify and contain the spread of COVID on college and university campuses. One way to do that is to randomly test 3% of the student population. This will give leaders an idea of how widespread the virus is among asymptomatic students.

BGSU is in the third week of randomly testing students. So far, health administrators say testing results show 2% of the students tested were positive for COVID which is encouraging news because medical experts say it’s under the desired 3%. 300 students have been tested each week. BGSU health administrators say the goal is to test 400 per week.

However, campus health administrators say that there has been a gradual increase in COVID cases with symptoms. There have been 277 confirmed cases of Corona Virus since students returned to campus at the end of August. BGSU is working with the Wood County Health Department on contact tracing of those cases and containing any outbreaks stemming from them.

