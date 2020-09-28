Advertisement

French elementary school teacher is covered in tattoos – even his eyes

Sylvain Helaine, 35, is a teacher in Paris, and also works as a model and comedian.
Sylvain Helaine, 35, is a teacher in Paris, and also works as a model and comedian.
By CNN Staff
Sep. 28, 2020
(CNN) - He isn’t your typical elementary school teacher.

Sylvain Helaine is covered from head to toe in tattoos. If you look closely, even his eyeballs are tattooed black.

He’s also got them on his palms, the bottom of his feet, gums and tongue. That’s more than $44,000 in tats.

The 35-year-old is a school teacher in Paris, and also works as a model and comedian.

He got his first tattoo when he was 27, but he says he’s not going to stop until ink covers 100 percent of his body.

So what do his students think? He says some of them are afraid at first, but when they get used to it, they’re more comfortable with it than the grown-ups.

