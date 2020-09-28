Hispanic Heritage book drive hosted by Lourdes University, TPD

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As part of Hispanic Heritage Month programming, Lourdes University is partnering with Toledo Public Schools Escuela Academy to collect book donations for students through October 15, 2020.

Escuela Smart Academy is the only bilingual pre-K through 6th grade school in Northwest Ohio. There are currently 300 students enrolled in the school.

Books can be purchased through an Amazon Wish List, where books will be shipped directly to Escuela Academy. The goal for the book drive is 300 books so every student can receive one. Books were selected intentionally because they are culturally relevant, with a range of Latino history, stories, and lessons for various ages.

For questions about the Amazon Wish list contact Christine Nelson, Lourdes University Success Coach for Competency-Based Education, at cnelson@lourdes.edu.

To browse the list or purchase books, visit:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/RD5Z5ADUY5IC?ref_wl_share

