Katie Moline and Tony Dia vie for Toledo City Council’s At-Large seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council has one At-Large seat up for grabs in this November’s election. Katie Moline was appointed to that seat when her predecessor, Sandy Spang, left to join the mayor’s administration as Commissioner of Business Services.

Moline is hoping to retain that seat following this year’s general election. Her challenger is Tony Dia, a local businessman and the father of fallen police officer Anthony Dia who was killed in the line of duty on July 4th of this year.

Ahead of the election, Lee Conklin sat down with both candidates to find out more about them, their policies, and why they’re running. You can watch both of those interviews below. The interviews have been edited for clarity.

