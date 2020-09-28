Local organization fills the gaps as emergency senior meals program comes to an end

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A program to deliver meals to seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end. The emergency program is scheduled to end on September 30th in places like Detroit. Here in Toledo, officials are tapping into other programs to fill in the gap.

“Usually‚ historically it’s been around a million. Sometimes a little more sometimes a little less," says Rebecca Liebes of the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio. “And we do home delivery, dining site and now we’ve added a lot of different services.”

In all, the organization serves about a million meals every year, including frozen, hot, and grab & go meals, often providing more than one meal per day for their clients.

“We were doing a five day, but now we’re up to 14 meals but we’re doing it very strategically”, says Liebes.

Liebes says her agency assesses the level of food insecurity using a nurse and social worker and works in concert with the Medicaid waiver program as well as non-profit and for-profit meal providers.

“When the pandemic first hit, everybody was considered homebound," says Liebes. "We wanted everybody to be at home, so we did ramp up the program a lot. But since then we have implemented the rankings as well to those who are ranked at high food insecurity and homebound.”

Despite the fact that funding for the emergency senior meals is running out, officials at the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio say they are confident no one who needs food will fall through the cracks.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.