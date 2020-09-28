Advertisement

Motorcyclist severely injured in Seneca County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law initiative
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law initiative(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Friday night crash in Seneca County.

Around 8:15 p.m., an SUV, driven by Kimberly Illig, 54, was eastbound on County Rd. 38 when she attempted to turn left into her driveway. She turned into the path of a westbound motorcycle, driven by Scott Carter, 54, of Republic.

Illig was not injured in the crash.

Carter sustained serious injuries and was transported by Mercy Life Flight to a Toledo hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not considered a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

