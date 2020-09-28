Motorcyclist severely injured in Seneca County crash

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a Friday night crash in Seneca County.

Around 8:15 p.m., an SUV, driven by Kimberly Illig, 54, was eastbound on County Rd. 38 when she attempted to turn left into her driveway. She turned into the path of a westbound motorcycle, driven by Scott Carter, 54, of Republic.

Illig was not injured in the crash.

Carter sustained serious injuries and was transported by Mercy Life Flight to a Toledo hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not considered a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

