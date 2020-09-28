New information in the death investigation of a Start High School student

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 17-year-old Start High School basketball player, Dashad Nareon Grier, was shot and killed inside a home on Calverton on September 11th. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, but so far no charges have been filed and the details surrounding his death have not yet been released.

The investigation into his death is ongoing and on Monday, 13abc got a look at a search warrant filed in court. The warrant was issued and executed on the day of the incident.

The warrant indicates that the incident occurred in the basement of the home and that those in the home at the time rushed the victim to the hospital shortly after it occurred, where he later died of his injuries. Toledo Police then seized a .380 caliber bullet and casing from the basement, along with two phones, a bag, and a magazine. Two firearms -- a .380 pistol and a 9mm pistol -- were seized from the upper floor. The warrant also indicates that, at the time of the search, police had no suspects in the case. They have not yet indicated that that has changed, though police have interviewed a juvenile as a person of interest.

Grier was a junior at Start High School and was a standout basketball player. Family and friends honored the teen in a vigil just days after his death, remembering him as tough, intelligent, a good friend, and a leader to his teammates.

