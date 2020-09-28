OhioMeans Jobs holding first virtual job fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Job seekers can take advantage of the first virtual job fair held by OhioMeans Jobs Lucas County, Monday through Wednesday.

Representatives from the following employers will be participating in the Job Fair:

• Kingston Healthcare

• Brent Industries

• NSG Pilkington North America

• St. Luke’s Hospital

• Maumee Assembly and Stamping

• ProMedica

• Syncreon

• Sunset Communities

• United Parcel Service

The Job Fair is free. OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is asking job seekers to pre-register for the Job Fair by using their cell phone or computer. After pre-registering, job seekers will receive a private conference call link in their email that will provide them with log-in access at selected times for interviews with employers.

For positions in the healthcare field, job seekers should send resumes to Ken Judy at kjudy@zepfcenter.org.

For positions in manufacturing and logistics, job seekers should send resumes to OMJLucasCounty@zepfcenter.org

For more information, job seekers can call 419-213-5627.

