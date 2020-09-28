Advertisement

OhioMeans Jobs holding first virtual job fair

(file image)
(file image)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Job seekers can take advantage of the first virtual job fair held by OhioMeans Jobs Lucas County, Monday through Wednesday.

Representatives from the following employers will be participating in the Job Fair:

• Kingston Healthcare

• Brent Industries

• NSG Pilkington North America

• St. Luke’s Hospital

• Maumee Assembly and Stamping

• ProMedica

• Syncreon

• Sunset Communities

• United Parcel Service

The Job Fair is free. OhioMeansJobs Lucas County is asking job seekers to pre-register for the Job Fair by using their cell phone or computer. After pre-registering, job seekers will receive a private conference call link in their email that will provide them with log-in access at selected times for interviews with employers.

For positions in the healthcare field, job seekers should send resumes to Ken Judy at kjudy@zepfcenter.org.

For positions in manufacturing and logistics, job seekers should send resumes to OMJLucasCounty@zepfcenter.org

For more information, job seekers can call 419-213-5627.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT celebrates Banned Books Week

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Amazon opens hiring for Rossford fulfillment center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The jobs start at $15 per hour with day-one benefits.

News

Two firefighters injured in Monday morning fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The firefighters suffered second-degree burns.

News

Woman dies after driving car into Waterville Township pond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman managed to call 911 before her car submerged.

Latest News

News

Parade Honors Teen Battling Cancer

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Liberty Center hosts drive-by parade for teen with cancer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A community intends to lift Caydyn Eagleton’s spirits after a 2-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

News

Soul City Boxing aims to keep youth off streets

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Young boxers find a community and safe space at Toledo non-profit.

Hometown Heroes

First Responder of the Week: Chief Tim Shaw

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Addison Fire Chief Tim Shaw is 13abc's First Responder of the Week.

Crime

Sandusky police searching for suspect linked to quadruple shooting

Updated: 23 hours ago
Four people shot in Sandusky early Sunday morning.

Economy

MAC football’s return & effect on local economy

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
Mac football is back after competition was put on hold due to covid-19, but now when November games begin local businesses are hoping fans will bring in big money.