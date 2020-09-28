Advertisement

Perrysburg man dies in motorcycle crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser (WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WOODVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg man is dead after he was involved in a crash around 4:41 p.m. Saturday in Sandusky County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James Richards, 60, of Perrysburg riding his motorcycle, traveling east on US 20. He sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Richards was not wearing a helmet.

The other vehicle, a pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with a tractor, was driven by Eric Hill, 40, of Woodville. He had two juvenile passengers. None were injured in the crash.

Hill was found not to be impaired during the incident.

This crash is pending further investigation. OSP said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

