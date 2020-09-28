Advertisement

September 28th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rain is very likely (90% chance) today with the highest chances coming during the afternoon & early evening hours. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 60s before a push of cool weather arrives late afternoon into the evening. Tonight will be cooler and cloudy with a low in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 60s. Another cool down is expected late week into the weekend with highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Computer models show an Alberta Clipper (yes the same pattern that normally brings bitter cold in the winter) arriving on Sunday bringing rain and keeping the chill around.

9/25/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast