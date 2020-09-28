The Nest kicks off fundraiser to keep its mission going strong

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Nest helps young moms thrive in Bowling Green by helping them with childcare while they go to school.

“We are a pro-life organization, we are a ministry, and we want to see women and families thrive so we’ve taken away an obstacle that they have had in the past. Statistically, only 2 percent of teen moms graduate college and so they are breaking the cycle,” Founder Tiffany Crain said.

The Nest receives no government funding. It runs on donations from churches, families, and community members. Their goal is to raise $25,000 through A Community Thrives Campaign.

You can find the nest on Facebook or click here to give. https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Nest-Bowling-Green?fbclid=IwAR15xOAr4UphcctQGi3uSocs-XYz2B9Cvj93SBoTh0JvBM2Y5L77tyL4VWo

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.