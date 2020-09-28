Advertisement

Toledo building becomes a work of art to help pets

A giant mural on the side of the new Humane Ohio clinic will be finished in the coming weeks
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo building has been turned into a work of art. Humane Ohio is a low-cost spay/neuter clinic. The organization is moving to a new home at Alexis and Clover in the coming weeks.

A pet photo contest helped raise a lot of money for the new digs. The top three vote-getting dogs, and top three cats are being immortalized in a mural. The contest raised nearly $50,000. All the money will be used to help cover the cost of the new building.

Megan Cannon is the artist.

“It’s magical, honestly. This is so exciting. I have never done anything quite like this before. I kind of have to pinch myself. It is such a cool thing to do. When I was given the photos of the winners, I sketched them on my i-pad. Once I had the sketches done, I used a projector to get the pictures up on the wall. You can only use the projector at night, so I had a couple 12-hour days last week. Getting all the images on the wall took a lot of experimentation too to get the correct size. We’ve had a couple families that have been driving by every day to see the progress. Others have even brought over a chair to sit and watch me work a bit,” said Megan.

Megan is a homegrown artist. She now lives in Western Michigan, but she grew up in Millbury and went to BGSU. Weather permitting, the hope is to have the mural done in October.

If you’d like to follow the progress, log on to humaneohio.org.

