TPD cruiser involved in crash Sunday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police vehicle with lights and sirens activated was involved in a crash early Sunday morning after a woman tried to turn left in front of them.

Around 2:41 a.m., the TPD cruiser was eastbound on W. Bancroft to back up officers near the Greenbelt Apartments. While driving in the 400 block of W. Bancroft, the cruiser attempted to pass a vehicle, driven by Sherri Gibson, 46. Gibson turned left in front of the cruiser, causing them to collide.

Gibson was transported to the hospital with possible injuries. The officers were not injured.

Gibson was cited for right-of-way public safety and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.