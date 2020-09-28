Advertisement

TPD cruiser involved in crash Sunday morning

Toledo Police light bar
Toledo Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police vehicle with lights and sirens activated was involved in a crash early Sunday morning after a woman tried to turn left in front of them.

Around 2:41 a.m., the TPD cruiser was eastbound on W. Bancroft to back up officers near the Greenbelt Apartments. While driving in the 400 block of W. Bancroft, the cruiser attempted to pass a vehicle, driven by Sherri Gibson, 46. Gibson turned left in front of the cruiser, causing them to collide.

Gibson was transported to the hospital with possible injuries. The officers were not injured.

Gibson was cited for right-of-way public safety and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Two men try to rob person in Jeep plant parking lot

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspects fled north on Stickney after the victim ran for the gate.

News

Woman stabbed at abandoned house on Vance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News

After months and months of trying, still no unemployment help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
The number one complaint is that people simply can’t get a straight answer.

News

Perrysburg man dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Sandusky County.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist severely injured in Seneca County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The motorcyclist was transported via helicopter to a Toledo hospital.

News

OhioMeans Jobs holding first virtual job fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The job fair runs Monday through Wednesday.

News

UT celebrates Banned Books Week

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Amazon opens hiring for Rossford fulfillment center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The jobs start at $15 per hour with day-one benefits.

News

Two firefighters injured in Monday morning fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The firefighters suffered second-degree burns.

News

Woman dies after driving car into Waterville Township pond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman managed to call 911 before her car submerged.