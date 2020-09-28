Advertisement

Two firefighters injured in Monday morning fire

Crews were called to a fire at a structure Monday morning in the 900 block of White St.
Crews were called to a fire at a structure Monday morning in the 900 block of White St.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews were called to a house fire Monday morning in the 900 block of White St. after a Toledo Police patrol noticed the fire.

Crews arrived at the structure fire around 2:30 a.m. Their entry to the building was delayed due to the windows and doors being boarded up.

The fire was under control within 13 minutes. Search crews cleared the structure with no occupants found.

Two firefighters suffered second-degree burns. They have been released from the hospital. No civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OhioMeans Jobs holding first virtual job fair

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The job fair runs Monday through Wednesday.

News

UT celebrates Banned Books Week

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Amazon opens hiring for Rossford fulfillment center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The jobs start at $15 per hour with day-one benefits.

News

Woman dies after driving car into Waterville Township pond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman managed to call 911 before her car submerged.

Latest News

News

Parade Honors Teen Battling Cancer

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Liberty Center hosts drive-by parade for teen with cancer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A community intends to lift Caydyn Eagleton’s spirits after a 2-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

News

Soul City Boxing aims to keep youth off streets

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Young boxers find a community and safe space at Toledo non-profit.

Hometown Heroes

First Responder of the Week: Chief Tim Shaw

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Addison Fire Chief Tim Shaw is 13abc's First Responder of the Week.

Crime

Sandusky police searching for suspect linked to quadruple shooting

Updated: 23 hours ago
Four people shot in Sandusky early Sunday morning.

Economy

MAC football’s return & effect on local economy

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
Mac football is back after competition was put on hold due to covid-19, but now when November games begin local businesses are hoping fans will bring in big money.