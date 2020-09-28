Two firefighters injured in Monday morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews were called to a house fire Monday morning in the 900 block of White St. after a Toledo Police patrol noticed the fire.

Crews arrived at the structure fire around 2:30 a.m. Their entry to the building was delayed due to the windows and doors being boarded up.

The fire was under control within 13 minutes. Search crews cleared the structure with no occupants found.

Two firefighters suffered second-degree burns. They have been released from the hospital. No civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.