Two men try to rob person in Jeep plant parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a man in the lot of Gate 6 at the Jeep plant around 5:50 Monday morning.

The victim told police he had just exited his vehicle when two suspects with a handgun approached him and told the victim to “give me your wallet.” When the victim told them his wallet might be in his car, one suspect started to search the car. When the other suspect was distracted, the victim ran for the gate of the vehicle storage lot.

The suspects fled northbound on Stickney. There was no loss reported.

The first suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20s, short hair, all black clothing, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, possibly a 9mm.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, late 20s, wearing a blue shirt.

They were driving a black Chrysler 300.

