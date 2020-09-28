Advertisement

UT celebrates Banned Books Weeks

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For nearly 40 years, the last week of September has been “National Banned Books Week,” highlighting the importance of freedom of speech and education across the world.

According to the American Library Association, 566 books were challenged or banned last year. So this week, the University of Toledo is taking part in a nationwide week of action, when everyone is challenged to read banned books. This is UT’s 23rd year participating. This year’s theme is “censorship is a dead end."

This effort is supported by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, who declared this Thursday, October 1, “Banned Books Day.”

The event is organized by the UToledo Banned Book Coalition, who will be giving away prizes and gift cards, for book stores, of course.

Members of the coalition say this year, fighting for the first amendment is more important than ever.

“Reading freely and thinking freely are not automatic, and the news we get, if the reporters are not respected and not trusted, we all lose,” says Dr. Paulette Kilmer, UT professor of communication and coordinator of the coalition.

The celebration kicks off today at 11 a.m. with a talk about The Hate U Give, a young adult novel turned motion picture, that was banned in a Texas school district and challenged in another in South Carolina in recent years.

For a full schedule of events and how to join, visit the coalition’s website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OhioMeans Jobs holding first virtual job fair

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The job fair runs Monday through Wednesday.

News

UT celebrates Banned Books Week

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Amazon opens hiring for Rossford fulfillment center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The jobs start at $15 per hour with day-one benefits.

News

Two firefighters injured in Monday morning fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The firefighters suffered second-degree burns.

Latest News

News

Woman dies after driving car into Waterville Township pond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The woman managed to call 911 before her car submerged.

News

Parade Honors Teen Battling Cancer

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Liberty Center hosts drive-by parade for teen with cancer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A community intends to lift Caydyn Eagleton’s spirits after a 2-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

News

Soul City Boxing aims to keep youth off streets

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Young boxers find a community and safe space at Toledo non-profit.

Hometown Heroes

First Responder of the Week: Chief Tim Shaw

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Addison Fire Chief Tim Shaw is 13abc's First Responder of the Week.

Crime

Sandusky police searching for suspect linked to quadruple shooting

Updated: 23 hours ago
Four people shot in Sandusky early Sunday morning.