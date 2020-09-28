Advertisement

Woman drives car into Waterville Township pond

Officials pulled a woman and her car out of a pond at a farm in Waterville Township on Sunday, Sept. 27.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove into a pond at a Waterville Township farm.

The woman called 911 herself just before 11 p.m. Sunday after she drove her car into the pond. The car went underwater with the driver inside, and officials estimate she was below water for approximately 30 minutes before they could pull her out.

First responders administered CPR and she was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

