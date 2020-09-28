Woman stabbed at abandoned house on Vance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested for felonious assault after allegedly stabbing someone in an abandoned house Sunday afternoon.

Toledo Police units were called to Junction and Vance around 3:30 p.m. on reports of a person stabbed. They located the victim, who said Vanita Jones, 50, stabbed her with a broken bottle at an abandoned house in the 1500 block of Vance.

Officers located the suspect at the scene. She was booked under the name Vanta Hawkins, according to TPD.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

