Bowling Green area residents rally against schools’ current all remote learning model

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Many Bowling Green area parents want their kids back in school whether that’s two or five days a week, just like many other school districts around Northwest Ohio but the school board there says they’re in a unique position because Bowling Green State University is in its backyard.

“We are unique. We are a university town and with that comes the joys of being a university town. Sometimes that includes covid. We are looking at this as the school district that we are, not what other districts are doing. We watch what other districts are doing but we’re going to make the decision based on what we believe is right for our individual district,” Ginny Stewart, Bowling Green school board president, told 13abc Monday.

BG schools have been all remote since school began after Labor Day.

Danielle Gaines-Smith, a parent of three school-age children said, “My older children are struggling. They are having issues preparing for their future, preparing for their ACTs later this year. They’re extremely frustrated. My younger child is not learning like he was in school either.”

In the most recent data, BGSU reported 116 cases of COVID. Those numbers will be updated Wednesday of this week. On Tuesday Sept. 29th the school board will have a public meeting with the Wood County Health Department Director to get an update on the area’s status.

BG has five area schools and about 2,600 students who are now at home using provided chrome books and internet hot spots for learning.

“Hopefully between tomorrow and October 9th when we meet we will be able t present something to the community so they can get ready for what the next step is if it’s going to change from what we’re doing now,” Stewart said.

She added the schools would need two weeks to get all COVID protocols in place meaning if the board changes the district’s learning model on October 9th then the likeliest date students would return to in person learning would be Monday October 26th.

On Sunday Sept. 27th, school superintendent Francis Scruci sent the following email to parents:

Dear parents and guardians,

I wanted to reach out to share some information while also correcting some misconceptions.

During the late spring and into the summer our Board of Education asked our administrative team to develop plans for the 2020-21 school year as we continued through the COVID pandemic. Our team met several times each week and worked with our BG Education Association to develop a plan that would work in Bowling Green.

In July, the Board made a decision based on the health and safety of our students, staff, and community. The decision included delaying the start of our school year to after Labor Day. We would begin remotely and target October 9, 2020 as our date to reevaluate moving forward. That decision would include many factors which included feedback from stakeholders (parents, teachers, and administration), data of cases in the county and our community, the impact the University would have on our community, guidance from our Ohio Health Department and Wood County Health Department, also new guidance from the CDC, and what was happening in neighboring districts. We also said that simply comparing any district against another was reckless as each community is different and has different sets of issues to consider.

October 9, 2020 is fast approaching and our Board of Education is doing their due diligence to have a public meeting this Tuesday, September 29 at 5:00 pm. Our guests will be Ben Robison, Wood County Health Director and Brittany Howard, BG School Nurse. The purpose of this meeting is for the Board to gather accurate data and any other information that should be considered as the Board moves closer to October 9. They will have the opportunity to ask questions and also understand any other factors that should be considered. There will be no decision made on Tuesday.

I have been disappointed by some of the recent communication suggesting that four Board members and the Superintendent may be “out of touch” because we do not currently have school aged children and do not understand. I find that offensive as we have all had children and now most of us have grandchildren. Also, to make this assertion is to say that we would not want what is best for our students because it does not impact us directly. I can assure each of you that we labored over the initial decision and now are faced with the same concern.

We certainly understand your frustration and that it has impacted some families negatively. We are also aware the best thing is for our staff and students to be in the classroom in a traditional manner. Unfortunately we have to consider at what risk. What is an acceptable number of students or staff isolated or quarantined? This Board has been faced with the most difficult decisions and have done it as public servants, representatives of the community, and because they want to make a difference for kids. In return, they get paid approximately $107 per month after taxes for more than 40 hours of work per week (with no complaints) and to be publicly criticized which is becoming the societal norm in our Country. These are people who care about students and are faced with making decisions that have a tremendous responsibility.

I find it hard to believe that we also have parents suggesting they are not aware of what our plan is moving forward and whether we have considered buying resources like hand sanitizer, gave our staff instructions, etc. Trust me when I say that all of the details are prepared and ready to go if we move away from remote learning to the Hybrid.

I would like to thank each and every one of you as I, the Board of Education, and staff know that this has been a difficult time for you. We all appreciate the support and the flexibility that you have displayed as we have tried to navigate this most unusual time period in education. I ask that you remain patient for another two weeks as much can change and please understand that this Board is a group of educated people who are independent thinkers capable to make the decision that is in the best interest of our students, staff, and community. I also ask that we try to return to civil discourse and refrain from the personal attacks that is too prevalent in our community and throughout the Country.

Respectfully,

Superintendent Francis Scruci

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.