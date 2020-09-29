Advertisement

Complete the census at downtown TARTA hub

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The window to fill out this year’s census is closing. The Census Bureau announced that this year’s count will end on October 5th, despite a federal judge’s ruling last week that it should be extended through October 31st. This means those door-to-door operations and your ability to self-report will end on Monday.

The census determines how many representatives we get in Congress and how federal money is allocated. Local census workers want an accurate census count so our area can get as many federal dollars as possible for things like roads and schools so they’re doing what they can to sign up as many people as possible, including setting up a tent at the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) hub downtown to help people fill out the online form.

This is part of a coordinated effort with TARTA, the City of Toledo, and the Toledo-Lucas County Library. Workers were out yesterday signing people up as they waited for the bus.

“I didn’t know what it was when I was down there, and I signed up to help,” says Tyrone Coleman.

Toledo-Lucas County 2020 census coordinator Deborah Barnett says that a major gap in the census count is in people without access to the internet, so the workers setting up at TARTA can help anyone - no internet required.

Taking the census is required by law, but that is difficult to enforce, so the U.S. Census Bureau urges everyone to respond so their area can get all the benefits it deserves.

“It funds our schools. It funds our library. It helps improve our roads, so it’s important that we get as many people counted so we can get as much money because there’s no do-overs," says Barnett. "As soon as we submit that count, we have to live with that count for ten years.”

Workers at the TARTA hub on Huron and Cherry from 11:30-4:30 Tuesday and Wednesday. Completing the census takes two minutes, they’ll do all the work for you, and you get a goodie bag when you’re finished.

You can also get help with completing the census at your nearest local library.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Toledo hopes to best Ohio University, 143 others in national fitness contest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The University of Toledo is joining a national fitness campaign to create workouts from anywhere.

News

- Wastewater May Provide Clues To COVID Spread In Community

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The health department says testing wastewater may reveal the potential spread of COVID in the community.

Your Vote

Two million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots so far

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The last day to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election.

News

Census workers at TARTA Hub downtown

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

State

Prosecutor rejects Ohio lawmaker’s request for Gov. DeWine’s arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Rep. John Becker filed a private citizen affidavit, which included seven felonies and called for DeWine's immediate arrest.

News

What to expect in the first Presidential Debate of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Lots and lots of people already have their minds made up, but two small groups could make a big impact on Ohio.

Crime

Former priest charged with sex crimes in Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim, who was 14 at the time, reported the assault took place in August 1977 in the rectory of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington.

News

Lucas County judge receives six-month suspension

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael R. Goulding violated three rules of conduct, according to the opinion of the Ohio Supreme Court.

News

What to expect in Presidential Debate #1

Updated: 4 hours ago
What to expect in Presidential Debate #1

News

General Motors investing millions into two Northwest Ohio auto plants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Company officials say the investments will help keep at least 240 jobs in place.