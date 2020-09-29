Advertisement

First Responders of the week: Decades of service from a local couple

Phil and Sue Cervantes were the first married couple to work for TFRD
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple dedicated their careers to helping others. Phil and Sue Cervantes are both retired now, but they worked in the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. It’s their decades of service to this city that makes them our First Responders of the Week.

Sue and Phil met on the job. They were the department’s first married couple, and she was one of the first female firefighters. They were nominated as our First Responders of the Week by their sister-in-law, Deb Calabrese.

They both spent decades serving this city. Sue says while there were difficult and challenging days, it was truly a privilege to serve the people of Toledo.

“I am honored and humbled by this award, but I was just doing my job. I think everyone else who does this would say the same thing. We are just doing what we love to do, in the city we love,” said Cervantes.

Phil retired in 2014 as an Assistant Chief with TFRD. Sue retired as a Lieutenant in 2018. The couple has five children. While they were both honored as our First Responders of the Week, Phil was unavailable for the interview.

Do you know of a First Responder who deserves recognition? You can nominate them at 13abc.com

We air these stories every Monday night at 11.

