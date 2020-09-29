Advertisement

Former priest charges with sex crimes in Michigan

(KEVN)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - A former Catholic priest who served in the Detroit and Cleveland areas has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor in Farmington, Michigan.

Gary Berthiaume, 78, is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim, who was 14 at the time, reported the assault took place in August 1977 in the rectory of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington, where Berthiaume was a priest.

Berthiaume was arrested in 1977 for sexual assault of two other minors in Michigan. After serving a jail sentence in the Oakland County Jail, he was transferred to the Diocese of Cleveland before moving against to the Diocese of Joliet in Indiana in 1987,

Including Berthiaume, the Michigan Attorney General’s investigation has resulted in criminal charges being filed against 11 individuals with ties to the Catholic Church.

To learn more about the investigation into clergy abuse or to submit information, visit the Attorney General’s website. Tips can also be provided over the phone by calling 844-324-3374.

