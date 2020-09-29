Advertisement

General Motors investing millions into two Northwest Ohio auto plants

Company officials say the investments will help keep at least 240 jobs in place.
Toledo Transmission Plant will get $39 million from General Motors.
Toledo Transmission Plant will get $39 million from General Motors.(WTVG)
By Erica Murphy
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors is investing $71 million into two Northwest Ohio automotive manufacturers. Toledo Transmission is set to receive the lion’s share of the investment, taking $39 million earmarked primarily for upgrades to the eight-speed rear-wheel-drive transmission. The remaining $32 million will go to the Defiance Casting Plant to prepare it for future work.

Company officials say the investments will help keep at least 240 jobs in place. UAW Local 14 president, Tony Totty says the investment is a direct reflection of the hard work of employees.

“Its always great news to retain an investment and that’s just a hats off to our membership," beams Totty. “It’s their workmanship and the quality that they put out every single day that gave the confidence to the corporation to invest in us.”

According to the company website, there are over 1700 workers currently employed at the Toledo Transmission Plant.

The last big investment GM sent there was back in 2016 when they spent over $667 million for the nine-speed and 10-speed transmission systems.

