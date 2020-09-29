Juvenile charged with robbing same Walgreens for second time in four months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say a juvenile who robbed a Walgreens on Woodville Rd. in June held up the same location Monday night.

The 14-year-old has been charged with robbery for the Monday incident at the Walgreens in the 900 block of Woodville Rd. According to TPD, he is the same suspect who was charged with robbing that Walgreens and a Rite-Aid in June and a Key Bank in 2019.

Units were called to the Walgreens around 7:10 p.m. Monday. They spotted a suspect who matched the description a short distance away. He was found in possession of items taken during the robbery and was positively identified.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.