Lucas County awarded more than $500,000 in grant money for elections

The funding can be used for all operations, including things like staffing for post-Election Day canvassing.
(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Board of Elections will have a little more funding this November thanks to a grant from The Center for Tech and Civic Life. During a meeting of the Lucas County Commissioners on Tuesday, the board introduced a resolution to accept $544,624 in grant funding, awarded to the Board of Elections.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life is a non-profit organization providing grant funding to local election jurisdictions across the country to help ensure every member of the community has access to safe, secure, and timely voting during the election season. The grants can be used for things like staffing, training, and equipment.

Lucas County Board of Elections Director, LaVera Scott, says the funds awarded to the county could be used for all operations, including staffing for programs including the post-Election Day canvass which is required by the Ohio Revised Code to confirm election results before they are certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.

