Advertisement

Lucas County judge receives six-month suspension

(OYS)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge received a six-month suspension from the Supreme Court of Ohio for interfering in a case assigned to another judge.

Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael R. Goulding violated three rules of conduct, including abusing the prestige of his office to advance his personal or economic interests, according to the per curiam opinion of the Supreme Court.

The suspension stems from a February 2019 case where a Lucas County grand jury indicted a teenage boy -- identified in court records as C.G. -- for three second-degree felony counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented performance. C.G. was arrested and held without bail in the Lucas County Jail on a Friday.

His case was assigned to Judge Joseph McNamara and scheduled for an arraignment hearing on the following Tuesday. On Sunday, Goulding receiving a phone call from friends who asked him to come to their home for an emergency.

The friend’s daughter had locked herself in her room after C.G.'s arrest, who was her boyfriend. She was not the minor involved in the charges brought against C.G.

Goulding called the Lucas County Pretrial Services Department, where he asked about the pending charges against C.G., who was held on several felonies and on probation for an aggravated menacing conviction in Maumee.

C.G. was recommended to be released from jail on bond and prohibited to have contact with the alleged victim. Goulding ordered the jail to immediately release C.G. on a recognizance bond with a no-contact order.

Goulding contacted C.G.'s attorney and informed them C.G. was released on bond. On the day of the arraignment, Goulding left a message with McNamara, informing him of the bond he had set for C.G. Goulding did not inform C.G.'s attorney that he had an ex parte communication with C.G. where he learned information about the case, and he didn’t inform the prosector’s office that he had spoken with or released C.G. from jail.

While preparing for the case, an assistant county prosecutor listened to C.G.'s jail calls and recognized Goulding’s voice. The prosecutor informed his supervisor.

Goulding self-reported his actions to the disciplinary board. They said the judge’s communication did not impact the outcome of the case, where C.G. pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges in exchange for the dismissal of the three felony charges.

The board reported to the Court that while Judge Goulding admitted to violating two rules, “he downplayed his offenses and failed to offer any plausible explanation for his misconduct.”

The board found the judge would not have self-reported his misconduct had the assistant prosecutor not informed the judge that he would be a potential witness in the case.

“On these facts, the board was not convinced that [Judge] Goulding appreciated the gravity and inappropriateness of his conduct,” the opinion stated.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What to expect in Presidential Debate #1

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
What to expect in Presidential Debate #1

Crime

Former priest charges with sex crimes in Michigan

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim, who was 14 at the time, reported the assault took place in August 1977 in the rectory of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington.

News

What to expect in Presidential Debate #1

Updated: 20 minutes ago
What to expect in Presidential Debate #1

News

General Motors investing millions into two Northwest Ohio auto plants

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Company officials say the investments will help keep at least 240 jobs in place.

Latest News

Your Vote

Lucas County awarded more than $500,000 in grant money for elections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The funding can be used for all operations, including things like staffing for post-Election Day canvassing.

News

TPD hosting blood drive in honor of Ofc. Anthony Dia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The blood drive will be at the TPPA Union Hall on Franklin.

MAC football’s return & effect on local economy

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Juvenile charged with robbing same Walgreens for second time in four months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect has been charged with four robberies since 2019.

Crime

TPD arrests man for robbing Lewis Ave. convenience store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Lewis.

News

Census deadline moved to Oct. 5

Updated: 4 hours ago