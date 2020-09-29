NBA YoungBoy among 16 arrested in Baton Rouge on drug, firearm charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.

Among them was chart-topping rapper NBA YoungBoy, also known as Kentrell Gaulden.

Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was arrested on Sept. 28 on three drug charges. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Gaulden faces a number of drug, felony possession, and stolen firearms charges. Police say all 16 face similar variations of the same charges.

In December of 2019, a court-approved music video caused issues with the rapper’s lease, and a judge terminated his probation so he could relocate out of the state.

