Oregon hosts COVID testing site after increased viral traces found in wastewater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the City of Oregon are holding a pop-up test site for COVID on September 30, 2020. The no-cost testing will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Oregon Recreation Center Soccer Fields at 5351 Starr Extension, Oregon, OH.

The testing site is in response to the testing of wastewater at the Oregon Wastewater Treatment facility. Researchers are looking at a possible connection to the levels of COVID fragments in wastewater and the spread of COVID in communities. The Lucas County Health Department says there has been an increase in COVID fragments in the tests of Oregon’s wastewater over a number of weeks. So it’s set up a no-cost testing site to get a gauge of possible community spread.

