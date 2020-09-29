Advertisement

Prosecutor rejects Ohio lawmaker’s request for Gov. DeWine’s arrest

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The same Republican state lawmaker who drafted articles of impeachment against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine filed a private citizen affidavit against the governor, including charges of terrorism and inducing panic.

However, a reviewing prosecutor dismissed the charges brought by State Rep. John Becker almost immediately, and a spokesperson for Gov. DeWine called the move “absurd,” according to The Associated Press.

The charges, which included seven felonies, could have called for Gov. DeWine’s arrest. The charges were engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity; complicity; terrorism; making terroristic threats; inducing panic; conspiracy; bribery; interfering with civil rights; coercion, and patient abuse or neglect.

The charges stem from DeWine’s actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a statewide mask mandate. In a release, Becker said DeWine promoted fear in multiple ways, including required social distancing, color-coded metrics, and reporting of “irrelevant” COVID cases. Becker, from the Cincinnati area, also said DeWine caused “serious public inconvenience or alarm” when he postponed the March 17 primary election.

“I never wanted to go down the road of impeachment and certainly never considered criminal charges against Governor DeWine,” Becker said. “The governor simply isn’t getting the message that the people’s liberties need to be respected and a governor has no right to assume imperial and dictatorial powers without regard to any alleged emergency.”

Becker also added, “When Governor DeWine is arrested, I sincerely hope that he is wearing a mask and doesn’t get tasered before being dragged off to jail like the Marietta football mom in Logan.”

But since Clermont County prosecutor Vincent Faris rejected the complaint, Gov. DeWine will not be arrested.

“If this were serious, I would have a comment. Because it is patently absurd, I do not,” DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney told the AP.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Census workers at TARTA Hub downtown

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

What to expect in the first Presidential Debate of 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Lots and lots of people already have their minds made up, but two small groups could make a big impact on Ohio.

Crime

Former priest charged with sex crimes in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim, who was 14 at the time, reported the assault took place in August 1977 in the rectory of Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington.

News

Lucas County judge receives six-month suspension

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael R. Goulding violated three rules of conduct, according to the opinion of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Latest News

News

What to expect in Presidential Debate #1

Updated: 1 hours ago
What to expect in Presidential Debate #1

News

General Motors investing millions into two Northwest Ohio auto plants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
Company officials say the investments will help keep at least 240 jobs in place.

Your Vote

Lucas County awarded more than $500,000 in grant money for elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The funding can be used for all operations, including things like staffing for post-Election Day canvassing.

News

TPD hosting blood drive in honor of Ofc. Anthony Dia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The blood drive will be at the TPPA Union Hall on Franklin.

MAC football’s return & effect on local economy

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Juvenile charged with robbing same Walgreens for second time in four months

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect has been charged with four robberies since 2019.