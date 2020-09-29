September 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will bring filtered sunshine at times. There is a chance for a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening with some gusty winds. Some wind gusts will approach 30 mph. Highs will be in the 50s the rest of the week with a few more showers possible on Thursday afternoon

