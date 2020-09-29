Advertisement

September 29th Weather Forecast

Cooler Weather Returns
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will bring filtered sunshine at times. There is a chance for a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers are possible in the afternoon and evening with some gusty winds. Some wind gusts will approach 30 mph. Highs will be in the 50s the rest of the week with a few more showers possible on Thursday afternoon

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

September 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Forecast

9/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
9/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/28/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
9/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/28/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
9/28/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

September 28th Weather Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

September 28th Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ross Ellet
Rain Likely Today

Forecast

September 28th Weather Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago

Forecast

9/27: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
Break out the rain jackets tomorrow... and the sweaters by the end of the week! Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

9/27: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
Break out the rain jackets tomorrow... and the sweaters by the end of the week! Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

Sept. 27, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT